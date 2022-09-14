(Des Moines, IA) -- A teenage girl from Des Moines has been sentenced to five years of probation and deferred judgment for killing a 37-year-old man who allegedly raped her multiple times. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she fatally stabbed Zachary Brooks after she says he assaulted her again. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury. Because Lewis was convicted of a felony, she was also ordered to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to Brooks’ family. Her attorney protested forcing her to pay the family of her alleged rapist, but Judge David Porter said state law makes no exceptions.
(Des Moines, IA) -- With food costs and inflation remaining sky-high, donations to one of the state’s largest food pantries are falling as restaurants and corporate clients cut back -- at the same time food demand is peaking. Michelle Book, C-E-O of the Des Moines-based Food Bank of Iowa, says they set yet another record in July, serving 136-thousand people and 50-thousand households across their 55-county region. That follows two other record-setting months this year, including in June when the food bank reached 135-thousand-300 people. Book says there’s a dire need for meat and other protein products. To make a monetary donation, visit food-bank-iowa-dot-org.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Department of Transportation is recommending several awards for rail projects to be voted on for approval by the Iowa Transportation Commission next month. Rail director, Amanda Martin, says one recommendation is for 37-million-dollar private loop track at a soybean crush plant in Buena Vista County. The company would receive a two-million-dollar loan and a grant for 612-thousand dollars. Martin also says a transload is being proposed in Woodbury County for shipping to and from the Sioux City area. The state Transportation Commission will vote on approval of the recommendations at its next meeting.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation continues to see an impact on traffic levels from gas prices. The D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says traffic had been coming back after the pandemic, but gas prices started making an impact. He says the pre pandemic traffic levels in the state -- was down four percent in April, and it’s generally been down three to four percent each month since. Anderson also says the May number was not as negative as some of the other months, but that is believed to be skewed by people eager to get out and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend. But he adds that the drop in travel isn’t enough to cause a concern about road use taxes.