(Ankeny, IA) -- Unofficial results show Republican Mike Bousselot won Tuesday's special election in House District 37, which covers parts of Ankeny and northern Polk County. Bousselot got nearly 52 percent of the vote, while Democrat Andrea Phillips finished with just over 48 percent in her second run in the district. The seat had been held by Republican John Landon of Ankeny, who died in July. Bousselot had previously served as Governor Branstad's top health care advisor, then as Branstad's chief of staff. Another special election is coming up next month. Governor Kim Reynolds set October 12th as the date for a special election in Iowa House District 29. State Representative Wes Breckenridge resigned last week. He is now the assistant director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has set December 1st as the deadline for Iowa lawmakers to approve new boundaries for Iowa congressional and legislative districts. The Legislative Services Agency will release new maps Thursday, part of the once every 10 years process of redrawing congressional and legislative district lines based on new U-S Census data. That data showing shifts in Iowa's population didn't get delivered until August -- four months late -- making it impossible to meet the September 15th constitutional deadline for having a redistricting plan approved.
(Washington, DC) -- The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy will testify today (Wednesday) about milk prices before the U-S Senate Agriculture Committee. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the problems with government regulation of the dairy industry date back decades, perhaps as far as the 1930s. He says the trouble originates with what are known as federal milk marketing orders which set up provisions for dairy processors. Grassley says it's a troubled system that varies from state to state and significant reforms are needed. The hearing in Washington, D-C is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a-m Central time. The witnesses appearing before the panel include Christina Zuiderveen of Granville, managing partner of Black Soil Dairy.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 40-year-old West Des Moines man is facing a prison sentence of up to 65 years after his conviction on drug and kidnapping charges. Joseph Hansen pleaded guilty to the drug charge last month. He was arrested in May for allegedly holding a former girlfriend against her will in an apartment while repeatedly assaulting her. The victim managed to escape and call the police. He entered an Alford plea in August to charges of domestic abuse and kidnapping. That means he asserts his innocence but acknowledges the state’s evidence would be enough to find him guilty.