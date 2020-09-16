(Eagle Grove, IA) -- A deputy with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office has been treated for minor injuries after an incident in Eagle Grove Tuesday afternoon. The deputy stopped a car which was a suspect vehicle in a disturbance in Goldfield. Thirty-one-year-old Sean McMillan of Fort Dodge was arrested, handcuffed, and placed in the deputy’s squad car while the deputy dealt with a second person. Investigators say McMillan jumped over the console, took control of the squad car, and used it to hit the deputy, then drove off. He was arrested later in the day.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say inconsistencies in the story told by a witness has led them to drop first-degree murder charges against 27-year-old Michael Jermaine Jacobs. He and 33-year-old Whitney Ann Davis were being held in the September 2nd killing. Sean Newman’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Des Moines. Initially, police said the evidence indicated Jacobs had shot Newman to death. New evidence that was collected conflicted with the original story.
(Le Mars, IA) -- Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says one of his officers has been fired for questionable social media postings. The chief says the posts by Officer Jeremy Singer constituted misconduct involving comments and behavior unbecoming of a police officer. Vande Vegte says he placed Singer on administrative leave immediately after he was made aware of the situation Sunday. Singer had been an officer with the Le Mars Police Department for about three years.
(Grant City, MO) -- Authorities in northwestern Missouri have found the body of a missing woman who was last seen in southern Iowa. Melissa Chapman had lived on both sides of the state border. She was found based on a tip Worth County, Missouri authorities received Monday. After she was last seen August 23rd, Chapman’s vehicle and a cell phone were found near a storage unit in Mount Ayr. Friends told investigators she was set to testify in an abuse case against a man she had been in a relationship with. Jeremiah Searles is wanted for questioning in her disappearance. He is being held in a Harrison County, Missouri jail on unrelated charges.