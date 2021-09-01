(Des Moines, IA) -- The State Health Facilities Council has reversed its vote of six months ago and approved a plan for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a 230 million dollar hospital in North Liberty. The four to one vote Tuesday reversed the denial of the plan in February. The administrators at other hospitals in the area say plans for the new facility will move beyond specialty care and take away their patients. An official says more than 70 percent of U-I-H-C patients come from outside Johnson and Linn counties. He says 68 hundred patients travel outside of Iowa every year for care that U-I-H-C can provide.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst says she has confirmed that the few dozen Iowans who were in Afghanistan -- and who had contacted her office for assistance – have been evacuated. The Iowa Republican says some may not have been back in the U-S by last weekend, “but they were out of Afghanistan, so we knew they were safe." Ernst says. Ernst and her staff are still working on behalf of other Afghans who've received or applied for Special Immigrant Visas because they or a family member worked with the U-S military or the federal government. She says the U-S really needs consular activities in Afghanistan and “that collapsed.”
(Ankeny, IA) -- The man accused of putting pipe bombs outside an Ankeny home last June tells investigators he intended to damage a vehicle parked there. Chad Williams is charged with making a destructive device, possessing a destructive device, and possessing a firearm. Williams says he put the pipe bombs near his former girlfriend’s home because the man dating her sister was lying about his military service. When a search warrant was executed at Williams' home, police found bomb-making materials and methamphetamine. He told authorities he had done a background check on the man he was targeting and found he was an “ex-convict” pretending to have military experience. His defense attorney has asked that he be placed in the V-A’s residential program for mental health and substance abuse treatment.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A 45-year-old El Salvador national is accused of abducting a 16-year-old babysitter two years ago, forcing her into his Cedar Falls home, and groping her. Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. He was convicted of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. The case made headlines in July 2019. Martinez was reportedly in the country illegally. He claimed he was innocent during last week’s sentencing hearing – even though he was identified in court by the victim. Police say he had admitted some of his actions when they interviewed him.