(Washington, DC) -- Ten more Iowa counties hit by last month’s derecho have been approved for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Renters, homeowners, and businesses in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama Counties counties can now apply for federal help in covering housing expenses, personal property losses, and medical bills. Linn County was previously approved for individual assistance. The original request from Governor Kim Reynolds asked for federal individual assistance for residents in 27 counties overall. A statement from the governor’s office says the assessments in those counties indicated the level of destruction from the derecho was not significant enough to meet FEMA’s thresholds
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will not appeal a judge’s ruling that nullified absentee ballot request forms mailed County Auditor Pat Gill. The forms Gill sent included voter I-D numbers. A judge ruled in favor of the Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign after they argued the ballots violated a state order that all forms mailed by county auditors had to be blank. Woodbury County Supervisor Justin Wright said Gill should have discussed the mailing with the supervisors before the forms were sent. Wright said he’ll oppose using taxpayer money to finance another mailing of absentee ballot request forms to Woodbury County voters. Marty Pottebaum was the only Woodbury County Supervisor who voted to appeal the judge’s ruling.
(Undated) -- Creighton University's August survey of supply managers and business leaders across the nine-state midwest region finds the financial situation slowly improving. Creighton economist Ernie Goss says the survey's Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the region, climbed on the zero-to-100 scale, where 50 is growth neutral. He says it was at its highest level in two years at 60 -- up from July's 57-point-four. Iowa’s Business Conditions Index continued inching above growth neutral for the month. The reading climbed to 56-point-four in August from 50-point-nine9 in July. Goss says the survey found manufacturing is steadily picking up, but still hasn't fully recovered from the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The lawsuit filed this week in a Nebraska court argues that Big Ten Conference football players are losing a chance for development with the delay of the 2020 season. Eight Cornhusker players are asking a Lancaster County District judge to reinstate the season. The court filing has revealed the vote to put it out was 11-to-three. An anonymous insider tells the Associated Press that Iowa, Nebraska, and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall season. The players who are suing argue the conference’s decision-making process with “flawed and ambiguous.”