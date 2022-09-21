(Lake Mills, IA) -- A company that has been making storm windows, doors, and other items in Lake Mills for six decades is going to close. Larson Manufacturing began production in 1961 – and now company leaders say the economic times are forcing the company to re-align itself. Fortune Brands Home and Security bought Larson in 2020, and a statement says they are committed to assisting their employees who are affected by the shutdown. Sites in Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi will also close
(Undate) --Several places in western Iowa hit triple-digit temperatures Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Trellinger says the highest temperature reported to his office in Sioux Falls was 102, just south of Akron. Morris in Sioux County hit 100 degrees, Spencer sawt 101 at 5 p-m. It's been 97 years since Spencer had a 101-degree day in September -- and that was September 4th back in 1925. Several other Iowa cities broke high temperature records Tuesday. Cedar Rapids and Lamoni had a record 96 degrees. It reached 95 in Burlington. Des Moines hit 94 and it was 93 in Dubuque.
(Rockford, IA) -- A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits, in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered the majority of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
(Sioux City, IA) --A 1950's era F-80 fighter jet made a flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, and has the markings of the 174th fighter-interceptor squadron that was the predecessor to the 185th air refueling wing in Sioux City. Flight engineer Staff Sergeant Jesse Ayala says carrying the jet in a sling under the helicopter to Sioux City allowed them to practice important aircraft recovery methods. The first generation F-80 fighter was assigned to the Iowa Air Guard after the 174th returned to Sioux City following their activation in 1951. The jet will be painted and then flown back to be put on display again at Camp Dodge.