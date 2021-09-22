(Des Moines, IA) -- The latest Iowa Poll shows incumbent U-S Senator Chuck Grassley has a big lead among registered voters even before he has declared that he is running. The Iowa Republican leads former Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer 55-to-37 percent. The numbers suggest Grassley would have a good chance of winning an eighth term in office. Just three months ago, 64 percent of Iowans told poll-takers they thought it was time for somebody else to fill Grassley’s seat. The veteran politician says he will announce whether he is running by November 1st – a year before the election.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s secretary of agriculture is telling reporters the state’s corn crop looks “surprisingly good” on the cusp of the harvest season. Despite the hot and dry summer, Mike Naig is also optimistic about the Iowa soybean crop. Local 5 Television News in Ames says Naig thinks yields should be impressive this fall. The arrival of a cold front will offer excellent conditions for Iowa farmers over the next few weeks. The lack of rain in the forecast is not good for farmers in western and northwestern Iowa – where they’ve been dealing with drought conditions most of this year.
(Centerville, IA) -- Authorities in southeastern Iowa have arrested a Missouri man suspected of statutory rape. Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Davis Pearson of Kirksville was taken into custody Tuesday a little after 12:15 a-m in a rural area of Appanoose County. He had led law enforcement on a chase that covered two counties before he jumped out of his pickup in a bean field and was arrested after a short chase on foot. The chase had started when Monroe County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop for a violation. Kirksville police say Pearson sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl. He is being held in the Appanoose County Jail.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A major construction project to install Google Fiber in West Des Moines is getting some push-back from residents. A construction crew hit a water main earlier this week. A spokesperson for the city says the 42-million-dollar project will have an impact on every city resident. An estimate for the number of complaints that have been filed so far isn’t available. City engineer Brian Hemesath says those complaints aren’t common, but crews are dispatched quickly to take care of any service interruptions. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.