(Fort Dodge, IA) -- The attorney for the man accused of killing a Fort Dodge pastor last year says he will use the insanity defense. Joshua Pendleton faces a charge of first-degree murder. Investigators say Pastor Allen Henderson of St. Paul Lutheran Church was found unresponsive outside the church building. Henderson had served as the longtime chaplain for Webster County public safety agencies and first responders. Pendleton was placed in a mental health facility after a judge ruled he was suffering from a mental disorder.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s state auditor says Governor Kim Reynolds violated state statutes when she appointed Beth Skinner director of the Department of Corrections last year. Skinner replaced retiring interim director Dan Craig and her appointment was approved in February. Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa law requires the state Board of Corrections to give the governor a list of qualified individuals when there is a vacancy. Sand says that didn’t happen this time. It’s possible no corrective action will be taken.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Just a few hours after he was convicted of committing a 2018 shooting, Polk County Jail inmate Ceeron Tearrance Williams was walking free. The release of the 28-year-old convicted criminal was a mistake. He had been found guilty of shooting another person five times. Jail officials say Williams was accidentally released because complex court orders were misinterpreted by jail staff members. He was re-located three days later and taken into custody. Williams is scheduld for sentencing November 6th.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A pork processing plant in Ottumwa says it has made changes after failing an inspection earlier this month. While on the property September 1st, a U-S-D-A inspector spotted a conscious pig suffering in the slaughterhouse. The pig was hanging upside down when the regulator saw it squeal and struggle just before it was moved into a tank of scalding water. The federal agency says J-B-S U-S-A had failed to stun the animal property, violating the law. Plant managers say they have increased sensibility audits, conducted animal handling audits, stepped up monitoring and added more training and education for team members.