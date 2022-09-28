(Washington, DC) -- A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa 39th and well within the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. The good news is that Iowa’s obesity ranking held steady from last year despite the hardships of the pandemic. The bad news is that Iowa’s childhood obesity rate, for children ages ten to 17, is now at 17 percent -- which is a slight increase from a year ago. The report says obesity is estimated to increase U-S healthcare spending by 170 billion dollars every year.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millions in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than two-point-four million dollars. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho. Court information shows Darrell Smith used money from his investment clients to pay expenses related to the operation of a now-defunct ethanol plant in Hopkinton. Darrell Smith was sentenced in 2018 to more than 14 years in federal prison for his conviction of one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho, was sentenced to two months in federal prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding.
(Washington, DC) -- While there’s an impasse over energy policy in Congress, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it won’t be anything serious enough to prevent passage of a continuing resolution to keep the federal government running. Grassley says he’s confident there will NOT be a government shutdown at week’s end. The federal fiscal year ends Friday, and the continuing resolution would fund the government through mid-December. A bill from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, would speed up a series of energy projects and mandate that federal environmental reviews be done much more frequently.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Lottery C-E-O, Matt Strawn, predicted it would be hard to match the last two fiscal years -- which were the most profitable in the organization’s history. But he says the first two months of this fiscal year that started in July have far exceeded expectations, largely propelled by the BILLION-dollar plus Mega Millions grand prize jackpot that occurred in late July. Gross sales totaled nearly 78 million dollars in the two months and are around 32 percent ahead of budget projections. Large jackpots in games are unpredictable, and Strawn says they are still remaining cautious about how the full year will go.