(Manchester, IA) -- A jury has convicted a 33-year-old man from Manchester of sex trafficking. Evidence presented at the trial and other court documents shows Darrius Redd forced an adult victim to engage in sex for money in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive, and other areas in March of 2020. Redd kept the money and prosecutors say he placed an ad on an online escort site about the victim and he tried to recruit other women for his criminal enterprise. The jury found Redd guilty of the distribution of drugs to a person under the age of 21 as well as sex trafficking. Redd's sentencing date is set for January 28th of next year.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Republican Joni Ernst is among the U-S Senators who raised questions during a hearing about the U-S withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ernst told top U-S commanders the withdrawal timeline had little regard for American lives. Ernst asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin if he had expressed concerns to President Biden about shifting from a military to a diplomatic mission for evacuating Americans and Afghans who had been allies over the past two decades of war.
(Clive, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery completed a major upgrade this past weekend to a new operating system. Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says this involves replacing all of the equipment that the lottery has in the field. Neubauer says the machines in some 24-hundred retail outlets were all changed during the upgrade. Neubauer says the new machines are faster and the new tickets they print are easier to read.
(Des Moines IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate celebrated National Voter Registration Day Tuesday. Pate began the day at a central Iowa high school to emphasize the annual awards his office gives to districts where at least 90 percent of eligible students are registered to vote. Twenty-two Iowa school districts received those awards last year. A record number of Iowans are currently registered to vote -- and Pate's office sent postcards to eligible voters who are not registered to vote. Pate says the mailing went to about 50-thousand Iowans who were shown through a check of driver's license records to be eligible Iowa voters, but not among those who are registered.