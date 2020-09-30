(Orange City, IA) -- Two "Test Iowa" locations are opening in Orange City and Sioux Center to expand Covid-19 testing capacity in the northwest corner of the state. Governor Kim Reynolds says Sioux County currently has the highest 14-day average positivity rate in the state at nearly 28 percent. Neighboring Lyon and Osceola Counties are both above 20 percent. The governor says new Covid cases in northwest Iowa are evenly distributed across age groups rather than being among young adults, and aren't really tied to a specific event or activity.
(Undated) -- Iowa's wineries are trying to hold on from the pandemic that's dealt a double hit to their business. Iowa Wine Growers Association, marketing director, Nicole Eilers (Eye-lers) says it is a business tailored to public interaction and they've had to shift their whole business plan from bringing people into the tasting rooms and giving them an experience. Sales of wine and liquor have been up during the pandemic -- but Eilers says local wineries aren't gaining from that trend. She says getting the product into consumers' hands, is the tricky part. Because most wineries in Iowa self distribute. The second hit to the wineries has been a loss of the added features they provide customers not directly related to selling wine. She says most of them are also functioning event venues. so a lot of them have spaces for weddings and private events.
(Marion, IA) -- The Linn County Conservation Board says the name of Squaw Creek Park near Marion is changing to Wanatee Park. The board says the change came after a thorough review of the name and consideration of the park’s history in Linn County. The Board says it decided to honor a Native American rather than keep a name considered offensive and disparaging toward a culture. The park's new name is in honor of Jean Adeline Morgan Wanatee, a Meskwaki woman who was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993. Wanatee died in 1996 and was the first woman elected to the local pow-wow association and, nationally, the Meskwaki Tribal Council.
(Waterloo, IA) -- The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) has reached settlement agreements with two businesses accused of violations of the governor's coronavirus emergency public health disaster proclamation. Edo’s Sports Bar in Waterloo and Jalapeno Bar & Grill in Eagle Grove have each agreed to a one-thousand dollar civil penalty. They are two of 11 businesses that face fines for social distancing and other violations of the emergency orders. The businesses can accept the one-thousand dollar penalty -- or can appeal to an administrative law judge.