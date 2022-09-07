(Sioux City, IA) -- Sioux City police were able to quickly arrest two people who allegedly fired an airsoft pistol at students leaving the North Middle School Tuesday. Sergeant Jeremy McClure says a couple of students were struck and suffered minor injuries. McClure says the school resource officer responded and the two suspects were taken into custody quickly. The school district put all elementary schools on lockdown after the shooting was reported until the two suspects were arrested.
(Emmetsburg, IA) -- The Iowa Insurance Division is beginning to reimburse customers who had prepaid for services from an Emmetsburg funeral home. A district court ruling approved the request to process the claims against Andrew Joyce of the Joyce Funeral Home. The Iowa Insurance Division says its investigation revealed a number of deposits that could not be matched to a burial, which suggested that thousands of dollars from pre-purchased agreements had not been placed in trust as required by Iowa law. The Insurance Division charged Joyce with first and second-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct, and failure to create a trust for preneed funeral services. The Insurance Division sent letters customers -- and asks anyone who bought services from the Joyce funeral home in Emmetsburg to file a claim on the Division's website.
(Glenwood, IA) -- Discussions are underway in the Glenwood area on what may happen to the property once the state Glenwood Resource Center facility is closed in 2024. The facility provides residential care to adults with intellectual disabilities. Devin Embray, the superintendent of Glenwood schools, says his district had developed plans to build a new elementary school, but they're now evaluating whether a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus can be renovated. The Glenwood Resource Center campus covers one thousand acres and at one time the middle school for the Glenwood Community School District was on the property. The Glenwood School District has just under two-thousand students and officials are concerned about enrollment losses as employees at the Glenwood Resource Center leave the community for work elsewhere.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University researchers are studying challenges facing Ukrainian refugees who settle in Iowa. They also hope to build an app that will help groups to identify housing for refugees in the future. I-S-U civil engineering professor Cristina Poleacovschi (paul-ah-CO-skee) wants to document the experiences of the refugees. She says stable housing is foundational to a refugee’s integration, but it’s not always readily available in the resettlement process. The project will also explore how refugee arrivals shape our national identity.