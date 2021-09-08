(Indianapolis, IN) -- A former high school coach in the Albia Community School District has been arrested in Indiana on sexual abuse charges. Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Koester is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the multiple felony charges are not connected to his job at the school district. Koester was arrested in Indianapolis last week and has been extradited to the Monroe County Jail. School district officials say he resigned in May. The abuse allegedly happened in 2019.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Des Moines Saturday night. Trump will speak at the Iowa Fairgrounds. Organizers say the doors will open for the event at 2:00 p-m and Trump’s appearance is scheduled for 7:00 p-m. His last visit to Iowa was last November for a rally in Dubuque. The event was held two days before the 2020 presidential election.
(Dyersville, IA) -- When Wisconsin-based Zero Zone manufacturing opens its new facility in Dyersville it will mean about 30 new jobs to the local economy. Zero Zone makes refrigeration and freezing units for grocery and convenience stores. The new plant should open early next year. The company was reportedly looking for a new location near technical colleges so it would be able to recruit workers and allow for more training opportunities. It was also looking for a building that was almost finished – some Dyersville had to offer right now. Iowa state officials will consider an application for financial assistance at a meeting set for September 10th.
(Ames, IA) -- This Saturday’s Cy-Hawk rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State will involve two top-10 college football teams – for the first time. Iowa State is ranked number nine after beating Northern Iowa last weekend 16-10. By demolishing a ranked Indiana team 34-6, the Iowa Hawkeyes moved up eight spots to number 10 in this week’s A-P Top 25 Poll. The game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames kicks off at 3:30 p-m. It is already a sellout.