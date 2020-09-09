(Iowa City, IA) -- A Johnson County judge denied a request from the Iowa State Education Association and Iowa City schools to block the state’s requirement that 50-percent of classroom time be in-person. The judge ruled Governor Kim Reynolds’ emergency powers during a public health disaster override the authority of the local school board. The judge says Reynolds properly interpreted the law passed this year in setting the 50-percent requirement. The Iowa City district had been given a waiver from the Department of Education because of the high coronavirus infection rate in Johnson County that allowed it to start the first two weeks of the school year online. The Johnson County ruling Tuesday came after a Polk County judge also refused a request from the Des Moines School District for an injunction to block the state rules.
(Coralville, IA) -- A state prison inmate has died of what the Department of Corrections says are likely complications related to Covid-19. Seventy-seven-year-old Richard Leroy Peters of Evansdale died early Sunday afternoon in a prison hospice unit in Coralville. Peters had been in prison since early 2014. He'd been committed to a special lifetime sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing two girls when they were six and seven. He had a previous child sex abuse conviction in 1988. The Iowa Department of Corrections website indicates 74 inmates in the Medical and Classification Center in Coralville, 132 inmates in Mount Pleasant, and one inmate at the prison in Newton have Covid-19.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state is looking for another company to produce medical marijuana products. The director of the program, Owen Parker, says Iowa Relief relinquished its license June 2nd and decided not to renew it for this next licensing period. MedPharm was the first company to acquire a license to manufacture, and Parker says it will continue to supply dispensaries. He says they have had no issues with maintaining supply to patients. He says applicants need to submit a letter of intent to apply by October 9th and then they have until October 23rd to work on their applications and submit a fee. Parker says it will take around one month to review applications and they hope to award the license on November 20th.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A 31-year-old Sioux City man is charged with aggravated domestic assault, two counts of arson, and eluding after a Sunday night incident. Police say Cedric Lawson tried to burn his wife and her son in their home after he had attacked both of them using a machete. The victims say Lawson tried to force his way in while they hid after the machete attack. They say he poured gasoline inside through the partly-opened door and tried to set the house on fire. Lawson is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.