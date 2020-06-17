(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge police say the two men who were shot to death and the two women who were wounded Tuesday morning were all bystanders. None were involved in the conflict. Investigators have identified the dead men as 25-year-old Jamael Cox and 47-year-old Tyrone Cunningham. Cox died before he could be taken to a hospital and Cunningham’s body was found behind the wheel of a car not far from the shooting scene. Twenty-one-year-old Marissa Andrews and 30-year-old Jayne Bartrom are expected to recover from their injuries. All four were apparently unintended victims of what police call a “volley of gunfire” at about 4:45 a-m.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa City Police Department would be restructured under a plan approved at a meeting Tuesday night. One change would have unarmed professionals respond to nonviolent calls for service. Council members say when armed police respond to situations it has a negative impact on a resident’s feelings of safety and trust. The city will work toward establishing a peace and reconciliation commission to address the perceived systemic racism. One change would preclude the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters.
(Lawrence, KS) -- A fugitive shot to death by Kansas State Patrol troopers was wanted for a murder in Omaha. Investigators think 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh may have been camping out near Lawrence for a few days. Hirsh was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant out of Nebraska. He was charged with first-degree murder for shooting 41-year-old John Miles of Council Bluffs to death. Troopers say he pointed a weapon at their before they opened fire. A woman in the car with Miles was taken into custody for questioning.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says he is retiring to spend more time with his family and seek new opportunities. Fifty-eight-year-old Gerd Clabaugh’s last day in the position will be July 31st. He was appointed to lead the I-D-P-H by former Governor Terry Branstad six years ago. He has also been running the Iowa Department of Human Services since last June after former D-H-S Secretary Jerry Foxhoven was fired. Clabaugh’s public service in state government positions dates back about 30 years.