(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa lawmakers return to Des Moines today (Monday) to open the 2022 legislative session. Republicans control the House and Senate for the sixth year in a row and that means they will control the agenda. They’ve already said cutting individual income taxes is their number one priority. Democrats say addressing the workforce shortage through child care, education and affordable housing improvements is their top priority.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Workforce Development's new unemployment process begins today (Monday). I-W-D deputy director Ryan West says a new focus on unemployment targets the importance of getting people back into the workforce. West says they've added 18 new career planners to help people when they file their first unemployment claim so they have direct assistance and guidance right away. The change also requires double what they call “reemployment activities” necessary to maintain unemployment claims -- so those who are unemployed will have to conduct four work searches each week instead of two.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Police have been asked to investigate threats made during an online forum that featured prominent black Iowans on Friday. Members of the Iowa House Black Caucus, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party's Black Caucus, and Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn, who is black, also participated. Wilburn says the online event was disrupted by people making vile, racist comments to harass and intimidate. The executive director of Progress Iowa, which hosted the event, said disgusting and repulsive images were flashed on the screen as well.
(Fort Madison, IA) -- The Department of Corrections has ordered restrictions that limit the movement of inmates inside the state's maximum-security prison in Fort Madison after a guard was assaulted. The D-O-C reported an inmate assaulted a male correctional officer Friday night. The officer was taken to a local hospital in a department vehicle, then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. His medical condition has not been released. Prison officials say the inmate who committed the assault was not injured.