(Des Moines, IA) -- President Biden has appointed the leader of a climate action group and the Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Senator Joni Ernst a year ago to the top two U-S-D-A posts in Iowa. Matt Russell will be executive director of the Iowa Farm Service Agency which oversees U-S-D-A credit and loan programs as well as conservation and disaster programs. Russell raises cattle and produce on a 110-acre farm near Lacona. Theresa Greenfield will be the U-S-D-A's director for rural development in Iowa. Greenfield, who grew up on a farm in southern Minnesota, has worked as a community planner and was the president of a central Iowa property development firm before running for the U-S Senate in 2020.
(Des Moines, IA). -- The Farm Bureau's annual survey of items used for a traditional Thanksgiving feast found a 14 percent increase in cost compared to last year. Iowa Farm Bureau economist, Sam Funk, says they based the cost on a meal for ten people. "That amount was 53 dollars and 31 cents," he says. The price of the meal centerpiece turkey was up an average of one dollar, 50 cents. Some people canceled the big holiday gathering last year, but plan to return to the tradition this year -- and that comes as he says the supply of turkeys is down by about four percent.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A three-judge federal panel is deliberating a challenge of Governor Kim Reynolds’ mask mandate ban. Reynolds backs a parent’s right to choose whether or not their child needs to wear a mask at school. Iowa’s law banning mask mandates for state schools is on hold until the court decides. The governor’s office filed an appeal of a temporary injunction with the U-S 8th Circuit Court. Reynolds signed the bill into law last May, but it was put on hold when the A-C-L-U sued the governor. Schools have been allowed to implement mask mandates since then.
(Bettendorf, IA) -- The Interstate 74 bridge at Bettendorf is scheduled to open for traffic next month – one year later and 75-million dollars over budget. Coming up on December 1st, the public will have a chance to walk across the bridge over the Mississippi River that connects Iowa to Illinois. The Iowa-bound portion of the twin span bridge was originally scheduled to open by the end of last year. The portion of I-74 traveling into Illinois was supposed to open at the end of this year. With 74-and-a-half-million in additional construction costs, the final price tag of the big project will approach 400-million dollars.