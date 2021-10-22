(St. Louis, MO) -- Natural gas rates will be going up soon for Ameren Missouri customers. The Missouri Public Service Commission approved the utility company’s request that will increase the natural gas prices for residential customers. Due to a cold weather event last February significantly impacting certain natural gas prices, Ameren asked for the change. Ameren says the typical residential customers can expect an increase of about 14-dollars per month. The change will begin November 1st.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State health officials say more than three-million Missourians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. D-H-S-S reports 58 percent of Missouri’s eligible population has received both shots while 66 have gotten one dose. The milestone comes after completion of the state's "MO V-I-P" incentive program. More than 66-thousand people who received the vaccine were entered to win ten-thousand-dollars or college savings accounts. Governor Parson said in a statement, "Our data clearly shows that vaccinations are making a difference and decreasing viral activity in Missouri. "
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is sponsoring a bi-partisan bill that would exempt mobile mammography vehicles rom the motor fuel excise tax. The Missouri Republican re-introduced the Mobile Mammography Promotion Act as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Luetkemeyer says it will help provide more screenings to women in underserved and rural areas who might not otherwise have access to mammograms. Early detection is extremely significant in the battle against breast cancer.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A 20-year-old Marine from Missouri is fighting for his life after being shot in the head over the weekend in Iowa. Lance Corporal Gabe Heffner was shot Sunday while driving back to his grandparent's home in Iowa City. Authorities say Heffner's car veered across a highway median and ended up in the ditch. A Go Fund Me page says doctors told Gabe's parents that they will not be able to remove the bullet from his head and they had to remove part of his skull to allow for swelling. Heffner graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2020.
(Nevada, MO) -- A western Missouri man is accused of pretending to be a police detective in Vernon County. Deputies say 38-year-old Dustin Jones is charged with one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors allege that Jones would call citizens, identify himself as a police detective as part of a search for a second person and then leave call-back numbers. A real county detective reportedly used those numbers to arrange a face-to-face meeting with Jones, who was then taken into custody.