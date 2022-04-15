(Plattsburg, MO) -- Authorities in western Missouri’s Clinton County are investigating the discovery of human remains. Sheriff’s deputies say the remains were found on a farm near Gower on Sunday. A forensic lab is working to identify the bones and determine a cause of death.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Republicans in the Missouri Senate are moving forward with a plan to reverse the voter-approved expansion of Medicaid. A Senate committee approved a proposed ballot measure asking voters in November to overturn the 2020 decision to expand the government health insurance program for 275-thousand low-income Missourians.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Convicted murderers on probation or parole could have their names, addresses, and photos in a registry for the public to see. The Missouri House has passed a bill that would expand the sex offender registry to include a section for second-degree murderers. Joplin Republican State Representative Lane Roberts, the bill sponsor, says the public should know who they are associating with. The legislation heads to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has failed to pass a bill that would require students in K-through-12 public and charter schools to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, before graduating from high school. Exemptions would have included students who join the military or those with a parent’s permission to skip filling out the form. State Representative Rick Francis, a Republican from southeast Missouri’s Perryville, sponsored the bill. A similar version is awaiting Missouri Senate debate.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A popular foodie magazine has named a Missouri business as one of the best coffee roasters in the United States. Food and Wine magazine ranks Monarch Coffee in Kansas City as both the best coffee roaster and best coffee shop in Missouri. It was also named 2022’s best coffee shop in the Midwest by Midwest Living magazine. Monarch roasts its own blends of coffee.