(Harrisonville, MO) -- A Cass County jury has found a Kansas City man guilty of killing two women, 10 years ago. The jury deliberated for more than 14 hours before returning with its verdict in the murder case against 32-year-old Kylr Yust Thursday. He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jessica Runions in 2016. The trial lasted almost two weeks. The jury was selected in St. Charles County due to publicity about the case, then jurors were brought to Cass County for the trial.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Representative Lane Roberts of Joplin says he introduced House Bill 292 to keep up with technological advances. The bill aims to change the definition of stalking and give more protection to victims. Roberts says a lot of stalkers have learned to get around the law by using technology like cell phones and social media. He says stalkers can even hurt their victims by using Facebook. The legislation has made it through the Missouri House and is currently in the Senate. If it is approved there, it will come back to the House for a final reading.
(Bevier, MO) -- There has been no explanation why a school administrator in northeast Missouri was escorted from the building by law enforcement officers last week. A school resource officer led Bevier C-4 Principal Jason Martie out of the school April 7th. That action was taken after the Bevier School Board put Martie on paid administrative leave. No accusations against the principal have been made public and no criminal charges have been filed. School officials are saying they can’t talk about the situation. When K-T-V-O Television got an online message from Martie, he said he wasn’t escorted out, calling that “false information.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation to honor the first African-American to serve in the Missouri Legislature has been heard by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill would designate May 1st of each year as Walthall Moore Day in Missouri. Hillsdale Democratic State Representative Kevin Windham testified about his bill Thursday. There was no opposition to the bill, and it's already been approved by the Missouri House on a bipartisan, unanimous vote.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation recalculating how much funding goes to Missouri charter schools has been given final approval by the Missouri House. The narrow vote is a victory for Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo, who pushed the bill. Excelsior Springs Republican State Representative Doug Richey tells colleagues that half the children in public education in Kansas City are in charter schools and it's 40 percent in St. Louis. Democratic State Representative Peter Merideth voted against Richey's bill, saying it directly takes 17-million dollars from St. Louis Public Schools and moves them to charter schools. Charter schools are independently operated public schools funded through a combination of state and private dollars.