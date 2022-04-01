(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis woman is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his 12-year-old brother Tuesday night. Police say the two boys found a gun in a St. Louis home and began to play with it. That’s when Lafrance Johnson was shot in the face. The 36-year-old woman admitted that she owned the gun and was taken into custody for endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.
(Springfield, MO) -- Investigators believe that three missing endangered boys from southwest Missouri are now in Arizona. The Springfield Police Department says E-B-T/food stamp cards belonging to ten-year-old Ryder, nine-year-old Resean and eight-year-old Ramello Green were used at a Walmart in Queen Creek, Arizona. Officers say the boys were taken by their biological mother, Brittany Barnes. Police say they are likely headed to Barnes’ stepmother’s home in that state.
(Liberty, MO) -- Three Missouri legislative bills sparked more than 100 Liberty High School students near Kansas City to walk out of classes Thursday and protest. The Kansas City Star reports the measures have to do with banning the teaching of race history and equity as well as restricting students born as male from participating in girls’ sports. Several bills on these topics have been filed this legislative session.
(UNDATED) -- Missourians could get a break in gas prices soon. President Joe Biden has ordered the release of one-million barrels of oil per day for six months from the nation’s oil reserves. Gas prices have spiked since the U-S and allies have imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. According to national media reports, Biden has twice ordered releases from oil reserves that resulted in a small shift in oil markets. In a Dallas Federal Reserve survey of oil executives released last week, 59-percent of C-E-O’s surveyed said oil producers have been more focused on meeting the needs of investors than consumers.
(Linn, MO) -- State Technical College of Missouri has wrapped up its annual hog roast competition. Twelve teams of students around the campus in mid-Missouri’s Linn competed Wednesday in the event for the bragging rights of best pulled pork. Twelve whole hogs were roasted -- totaling 24-hundred pounds of pork. The 15-hundred students, faculty and staff did not go home hungry.