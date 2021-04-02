(St. Louis, MO) -- An accused rapist who was out on bail is now charged with killing his neighbor in north St. Louis. Sixty-five-year-old Damon Hill was shot to death inside a parked car Monday. Police say 48-year-old Antione Miller has been charged with first-degree murder. Miller was freed from jail in 2019 based on a ruling by a federal judge. He had been in jail for two years after being charged with raping a 14-year-old girl and he was waiting for the trial.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Wednesday afternoon house fire in Kansas City has left a 66-year-old woman dead and a three-year-old boy in critical condition. Dora Gamble died in the fire in her home. K-M-B-C Television reports that multiple sources say there was a history of domestic issues at that home. Kansas City police say they are investigating the fire as suspicious, but no charges have been filed. Gamble was found in the same bedroom with the boy and they both were unconscious.
(Springfield, MO) -- A resident of Polk County in southwest Missouri says it would make a lot more sense if his county was moved from the state’s Seventh Congressional District into the fourth. Members of a Missouri House committee were holding a public hearing Thursday on redistricting. Supporters of the move say the resulting district would be more compacted and contiguous. That legislative committee plans to hold six more hearings during April. State lawmakers have to decide on redrawing district boundaries before February of next year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Jesus and the Apostle Paul took center stage during Thursday’s heated Missouri House floor debate on Medicaid expansion. The House has voted to give final approval to a 34-billion dollar operating budget, that doesn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion. Lakeshire Democratic State Representative Michael Burton asked Republicans what Jesus would do, and Manchester Democrat Trish Gunby notes her United Methodist Church believes health care is a right. But Neosho Republican State Representative Ben Baker, a minister and former dean at the Ozark Bible Institute, quoted the Apostle Paul on the floor: "If you don't work, you don't eat." Representative Baker accused House Democrats of hypocrisy on the floor. The budget now heads to the Missouri Senate.
(Undated) -- Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals started the 2021 Major League Baseball season with Opening Day victories. The Cardinals scored six runs in the top of the first and defeated the Reds on a cold day in Cincinnati 11-6 Thursday. The Redbirds got home runs from rookie Dylan Carlson and fellow outfielder Tyler O’Neill. The Royals had three homers by White Merrifield, Jorge Soler, and Michael Taylor while outscoring the Texas Rangers 14-10. Both teams scored five runs in a long, wild first inning – the first time that has happened in major league history.