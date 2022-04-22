(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis man is now convicted of a series of sex crimes against a child. In what the prosecutor calls “unspeakably despicable acts,” Deonte Taylor was convicted Thursday of sex crimes against a seven-year-old student at the school where Taylor was once a teacher’s aide. The 39-year-old also knowingly exposed the child to the risk of infection with H-I-V. In a separate but connected case, Taylor is charged with conspiring with another man to murder his child victim, and the boy’s mother and grandmother. His sentencing for the sex crimes is in June.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U-S Supreme Court will hear a lawsuit next week (Thurs, 4-28) challenging the Biden Administration’s cancellation of the Remain in Mexico policy. Schmitt announced on Twitter that he and the Texas attorney general will argue the case before the nation’s high court. This is one of the many lawsuits Schmitt has filed against the Biden Administration. The Remain in Mexico program was used to send nearly 70-thousand migrants back to Mexico during the Trump Administration. Schmitt, who’s also running for U-S Senate, has accused Biden of failing to secure the southern border.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate will get to work next week on the state budget -- with a plan that would ban Medicaid reimbursements to abortion clinics or any affiliates. There are Planned Parenthood clinics across Missouri but only one provides abortions -- and public funding cannot be used on abortions anyway. Senator Lauren Arthur, a Democrat from Kansas City, says Planned Parenthood provides a variety of healthcare services, including preventative care. She says the G-O-P effort would violate federal law and put Missouri’s Medicaid program in jeopardy. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman disagrees with Arthur and has kept that language in the proposal.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri and Montana are the only states in the nation that do not have laws banning distracted driving for all drivers. Current state law only penalizes distracted driving for those under 18 who cause a vehicle crash. State Senator Greg Razer, a Democrat from Kansas City, has sponsored a bill for several years to change this in Missouri. The state Senate could debate Razer’s bill soon. With about three weeks left to go in this legislative session, Razer’s chance to get this bill passed is slim but he could attach it to a larger bill, similar in nature, that is closer to the finish line.
(UNDATED) -- A Missouri man has died in a tractor crash. Johnny Berry, of southern Missouri’s Texas County, was driving the tractor Wednesday that went off the road on a low water bridge. He was thrown from the tractor and pinned underneath. Berry later died at a hospital.