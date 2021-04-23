(Kansas City, MO) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says the Missouri River levee system is ready if the river floods this spring. Levees were destroyed for miles by the 2019 flood. The section of levees between Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota to Atchison County is completely restored. The system from Holt County to St. Louis is said to be 91-percent restored and work is ready to start on the missing link. A bipartisan group of Missouri’s congressional delegation is calling on the Corps to change the way it manages the Missouri River. St. Louis Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush is the only one who didn’t sign the letter.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s governor says he hopes to have a new director for the Department of Health and Senior Services within the next two months. Mike Parson didn’t say why he decided to part ways with previous director Doctor Randall Williams. Parson did say the coronavirus pandemic had created a stressful situation. Williams’ resignation was announced Tuesday. He had led the giant state agency since he was appointed by former Governor Eric Greitens four years ago.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation that's aimed at increasing adoptions for special needs children was signed into law Thursday by Missouri's governor. Governor Parson signed the bills on the Capitol lawn in Jefferson City. He was joined by House Speaker Rob Vescovo and by bill sponsors Andrew Koenig of Manchester and Hannah Kelly of Mountain Grove. Under the bill, Missouri taxpayers who provide care to foster children would be eligible for a tax deduction, which would be equal to the amount of expenses directly incurred by the taxpayer in providing foster care.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has voted to give final approval to legislation creating the Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight. Thursday’s bipartisan vote was 132-to-15. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Peter Merideth voted for the bill. He praises the Republican sponsor for removing what he calls partisan provisions. Merideth helped to remove language that gave the Missouri attorney general power to declare executive orders as unconstitutional. The bill now heads to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation establishing the "Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact" is heading to a Missouri Senate committee next week. The Missouri House voted 126-to-16 to give final approval to the bill from Lone Jack Republican Chris Sander, which exempts all of Missouri from federal Daylight Saving Time provisions. Under Sander's bill, when a majority of states bordering Missouri have passed legislation entering those states into the pact, each state will switch clocks to Daylight Saving for the final time, and Daylight Saving Time will be eliminated.