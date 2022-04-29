(Jefferson City, MO) -- Another legislative step has been taken to require a photo I-D to vote in Missouri. The state House has passed legislation that would allow voters without a photo I-D to cast a provisional ballot. Their vote would only count if the voter returned to the precinct with a photo I-D or if an election judge can verify the person’s signature to the one on record. The Republican-backed plan would also let voters decide in school elections if transgender athletes born as males can play in female sports. The bill heads to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Food stamps could be allowed at some Missouri restaurants. By the minimum number of votes required to pass, the Missouri Senate has endorsed a bill that would let the elderly, disabled, and homeless use their SNAP benefits at some restaurants. State Senator Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg is not on board with the bill and refers to it as “Lobster food stamps” and “Big Mac welfare.” State Senator Bill White of Joplin says homeless people do not have a refrigerator or stove to cook them own food and some disabled people cannot safely prepare their own food. With two weeks left for lawmakers to pass bills, the measure heads to the Missouri House.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging parents to make sure their children are up to date on routine vaccinations. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preventative health care and vaccinations for many families. National vaccination coverage for kids dropped from 95 percent to under 94 percent during the 2020-2021 school year. D-H-S-S says routine, safe, and effective vaccinations during childhood help prevent 16 diseases.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri now has a Veterans Hall of Fame. A plaque listing veterans inducted is located outside the Lieutenant Governor’s Office at the Missouri Capitol. Missouri’s own Harry Truman, Air Force Veteran John Gordon of Jefferson City, and Army veteran James Tatum of Pineville are among the veterans who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, who led the Wednesday event, said Missouri has more than 475-thousand military veterans.