(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Gaming Commission has named retired judge Peggy Richardson as its new executive director. She replaces David Grothaus. The position has been open since last May when Grothaus stepped down. Richardson assumes the position officially on May 14th. She served as an associate circuit judge in Moniteau County starting in 1998, then was chosen as a judge for the 26th judicial circuit in 2016. The gaming commission oversees 13 casinos in the state.
(Cassville, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is blaming recent record-setting flooding for its decision to temporarily close campgrounds at Roaring River State Park. Fishing can continue, though some access points might be restricted while the cleanup continues. State officials say the campgrounds could reopen as soon as Sunday if the floodwaters recede to safe levels and the cleanup progresses. Everyone who had camping reservations has been notified by Missouri State Parks. Heavy overnight rains Wednesday forced the evacuation of those campgrounds and fishing areas.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A St. Joseph man is jailed without bond, accused of using peanuts to assault a man with allergies at the Lake of the Ozarks. Twenty-seven-year-old Jacob Andes made his first court appearance Thursday. Camden County prosecutors tell K-T-K-S Radio that Andes knew his mother's boyfriend had a peanut allergy and allegedly put peanuts in the victim's coffee, laundry soap, and underwear drawer. Court documents say Andes admits putting the peanuts in the victim's home.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation that requires police officers to be fingerprinted every time they're commissioned with a different law enforcement agency has received final approval from the Missouri House. The vote was 154-to-one. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Rasheen Aldridge urged House Democrats to support the G-O-P bill. Aldridge praises Republican sponsor Ron Copeland, who served as a state trooper for 28 years. Aldridge describes Copeland's legislation as "real and solid", and says it's a criminal justice type of reform bill. The bill now heads to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation increasing the penalties for those who knowingly release feral hogs into the wild is heading to the Missouri Senate, after receiving final House approval Thursday. The final vote was 108-to-38. Bill sponsor State Representative Don Rone of Portageville says feral hogs are causing enormous damage across southern Missouri. The Missouri Parks Association says feral hogs have caused damage at several state parks, including Roaring River and Elephant Rocks.