(West Plains, MO) -- A man is jailed in connection with a deadly shooting at a truck stop in southern Missouri’s Howell County. West Plains police say James Harlan Vineyard was found shot Tuesday night at 14-Junction Truck Stop on North Highway 63 and died at Ozark Medical Center. Officers later located the suspect vehicle and arrested Damian Henry. He’s facing first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
(Blue Springs, MO) -- A western Missouri man has been arrested for starting a fire in his duplex that killed his next-door neighbor. The Kansas City Star reports that 48-year-old Anthony Jordan has been charged with first-degree arson. The fire spread to the neighboring duplex unit and critically injured a 70-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital Monday and died Wednesday. More charges may be filed later.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis resident has been sentenced to federal prison for groping and sexually harassing a female passenger seated next to him on a flight to Atlanta last year. The F-B-I in St. Louis says 36-year-old Scott Russell Granden has been sentenced to one year and nine months in prison and one year of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender. Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, says reports of sexual assaults on aircraft are increasing and reminds the flying public that these assaults are federal crimes with severe consequences.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed a roughly 47-billion-dollar state budget. Some of the highlights include fully funding Medicaid by 16-point-five billion dollars -- with two-point-five-billion for Medicaid expansion participants. Another three-point-five billion dollars would make up state aid to K-through-12 public schools and nearly 114 million for school bus transportation costs. The plan also gives Missouri’s public colleges and universities a five-point-three-percent funding increase. It heads to the Missouri Senate, where other changes are expected to be made.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature pays tribute to a Vietnam prisoner of war. Air Force Colonel John Clark, of mid Missouri’s Columbia, was a prisoner in north Vietnam for almost six years. The plane he was flying was shot down in 1967. Colonel Clark served his country for about 30 years. He was awarded several medals, including the Silver Star of Valor, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and two Purple Hearts, among others. Clark spoke Thursday during a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial outside of the Missouri Capitol, where a wreath was placed to honor the commitment and service of America’s prisoners of war and missing and action.