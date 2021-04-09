(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Senate President Pro Tem David Schatz (SHOTS) says Missouri Republicans will defend the Second Amendment if President Biden tries to “single-handedly grab American firearms.” Biden issued six executive actions in that direction Thursday. Biden’s actions include a “red flag” legislation that states could adopt – allowing family members or law enforcement agencies to petition for a court order to temporarily bar a person who might be a danger to themselves or others. Republicans are reacting to Biden’s comment that “No amendment to the Constitution is absolute.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police have arrested a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of a father and his seven-year-old daughter last January. Investigators say 26-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming and Dmyah Fleming were sitting in a parked car when a gunman walked up and shot them both. The incident happened in the Central West End. Police haven’t suggested a possible motive for the double murder. The suspect hasn’t been named. He was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
(Branson, MO) -- Four-and-a-half hours after he went out for a walk, searchers found a missing three-year-old sleeping at a Branson resort. The parents woke up Thursday morning at the Westgate Branson Woods Resort to find their son gone. Branson police and several other agencies started searching immediately. The child was spotted on surveillance video when he wandered alone through the resort’s main lobby at about 5:00 a-m. Authorities found him in an unlocked resort vehicle taking a nap at about 9:30 a-m. The child wasn’t harmed and no criminal activity is suspected.
(La Russell, MO) -- Voter turnout for some non-presidential elections can be embarrassingly small, but this takes the cake. Not one of the 70 people living in La Russell cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election. Jasper County officials say they checked several times to confirm that no votes were cast in an election to decide if the community should annex itself into the Avilla Fire Protection District. Voters in La Russell would have had to drive seven miles to Sarcoxie to vote and there was apparently very little publicity. No votes -- yes or no -- mean the question failed. For now, La Russell will still get fire protection from Avilla, but the vote will have to be taken again.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A limited crowd of 14-thousand people filled Busch Stadium with noise as the St. Louis Cardinals played their home opener. Cardinal Hall of Fame members were honored, the Clydesdales did their thing, and people were in the stands for the first time in 544 days. An eighth-inning home run by third baseman Nolan Arenado sent everyone home happy after a 3-1 win over Milwaukee. There was a tribute to Lou Brock and Bob Gibson, two stars who died last year, and a salute to longtime broadcaster Mike Shannon, who retires after this season.