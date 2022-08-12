(St. Louis, MO) – A new vaccine distribution plan to handle monkeypox is being launched in the St. Louis region. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated the health department for St. Louis County to serve as a regional vaccine hub for the city of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson counties. Nineteen-hundred vials of vaccine have been made available for monkeypox patients in the St. Louis area and for distribution to other parts of the state if needed. The monkeypox virus is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or contact with their clothing or bedding. While anyone can get monkeypox, state health officials say most cases involve male-to-male sexual contact.rt
(St. Louis, MO) -- Nearly 20 million dollars is coming to Lambert St. Louis International Airport. Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the award Thursday to reconstruct the runway infrastructure. The work will help replace 36-hundred feet of airplane runway to help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.
(Sedalia, MO) - If you’re heading to the Missouri State Fair, Amtrak suggests taking the Missouri River Runner. The federal rail line says westbound trains arrive daily in Sedalia at 11:50 each morning and again in the evening at 6:43. Eastbound trains arrive daily in Sedalia at 10:27 each morning and 5:49 in the evening. Ticket info can be found at Amtrak-dot-com.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Ameren Missouri is reminding the public to call eight-one-one before digging. The St. Louis-based utility says there have been twice as many reports of excavation damage in central Missouri in July 2022 compared to July 2021. Ameren’s Pam Harrison says the call is not just for major construction projects but also include such things as installing a mailbox or planting a garden. Ameren and other entities used yesterday’s date of August Eleventh, or eight-eleven, to remind people to call eight-one-one before digging. You can also go online at Mo-1-call-dot-com.