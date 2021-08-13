(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Officials at Saint Francis Hospital in southeast Missouri's Cape Girardeau have reopened their COVID unit, and they're urging Cape-area residents to get vaccinated. Saint Francis Hospital President Maryann Reese tells reporters there are currently 39 COVID patients in the Cape Girardeau hospital, with 21 on ventilators. She says 99 percent of them are unvaccinated. The hospital is requesting an additional ten ventilators from the state. There are now more than 320 active COVID cases in Cape Girardeau County.
(Columbia, MO) -- Missouri's attorney general announced a woman has been charged with murder in the cold case murder of her boyfriend 17 years ago in eastern Missouri's Jefferson County. Sixty-five-year-old Alice is being held without bond for the killing of James Summers, who was shot in the back and in the face in April 2004. Weiss now lives in Columbia. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says there were several inconsistencies in the stories told by Weiss.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Two police officers were injured in a large fight inside Cape Girardeau's Walmart Supercenter Wednesday. K-F-V-S T-V reports detectives are asking anyone who was there or anyone with video of the fight to contact them. Police are trying to determine how the fight started. There's no word yet on how many people were involved.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri is getting five million dollars to bring some rural communities broadband internet. Two separate grants are tabbed for fiber-optic projects in Callaway, Miller, Maries, Camden, and Gasconade counties. Information from the U-S-D-A says more than one-thousand households, 28-hundred people, and nearly 150 businesses and farms will be covered in those areas. The money comes from nearly 550 million dollars sent by Congress in a second round of funding for the ReConnect Program.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Missouri State Representative’s federal court trial on fraud charges has been moved to June 2022. The trial for Nixa Republican Tricia Derges was scheduled to begin Monday in Springfield. The U-S Attorney says a witness suffered a stroke and the attorney for Derges says the witness needs to be cross examined during the trial. That means Derges has been charged with 23 felony counts in two separate alleged fraud schemes connected to the medical and dental clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark.