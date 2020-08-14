(Kansas City, MO) -- A 22-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a small boy – a crime that brought on a federal task force to help the city deal with violent crime. Ryson Ellis made a Jackson County Court appearance Thursday. He’s accused of firing the shot June 29th that killed four-year-old LeGend Taliferro. The boy was sleeping on the floor of his father’s apartment when he suffered the fatal wound. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker called Ellis “cowardly” for firing multiple shots into the apartment.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis officials have announced new restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, including capacity limits for some businesses and a curfew for bars and restaurants. Mayor Lyda Krewson and acting city Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols announced the new health order will be in effect through Sept. 7th. The change lowers the capacity limit for bars, restaurants and nightclubs to 50 percent and imposes an 11 p-m curfew for those businesses. The rules apply only to locations that serve alcohol. Large venues, including museums, event spaces and theaters, will also be capped at 50 percent occupancy, down from the previous limit of 75 percent.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is extending the city’s mask order to January. He says the decision is based on a spike of 89 percent in COVID-19 cases within the city over the past month. Until a widely available vaccine emerges, Lucas says the virus is here to stay with serious potential health consequences for those infected. Health leaders say the city is facing increasing cases coming from long-term care facilities and nursing homes, along with a high number of cases among young adults at social gatherings.
(Kennett, MO) -- An application filed with the state has revealed new details about a proposed new 25-million dollar hospital in Kennett, which is located in the state's poorest region. A Georgia-based company plans to demolish the old Twin Rivers hospital, which closed in 2018. According to the plan, the construction of the new hospital will begin in March. The 49-bed full-service hospital will have a 24-hour emergency room, with seven beds and an urgent care clinic. The new hospital will also have a four-room inpatient-outpatient surgical suite, with a surgical recovery unit.
(Doniphan, MO) -- A seabird has made a rare appearance in the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation has confirmed a Brown Booby has shown up along the Current River in Ripley County. Brown Boobies are large, long-winged seabirds that are often seen from southern Florida south on the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of Central America to northern South America. Department bird expert Sarah Kendrick says recent storms in the Gulf Coast could have blown the bird off course or caused it to get lost. She says the bird looks healthy, is very active, and does not seem to have trouble catching fish.