(Sedalia, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, or about 80,000 Missourians who don’t have a job. He addressed a large crowd attending Thursday’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He told the audience the two-point-five percent jobless rate is the lowest ever since the state began keeping track of unemployment stats 50 years ago. By comparison, the national unemployment rate last month was three-point-five percent with about five-point-seven million jobless people.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt is finishing his final months in office. At the Missouri State Fair Thursday, he said he’ll focus on passing the “Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.” Blunt told Missourinet Radio that one of the bill’s key provisions is allowing each state’s Conservation agency to carry out their own plans to keep species from becoming endangered, rather than having the federal government be there intrusively. Blunt also says he’s endorsing fellow Republican, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, to succeed him in the U-S Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Some may wonder why placing bets on football and basketball games, and on other sporting events, remains illegal in Missouri while betting on fantasy sports teams IS allowed. Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara says legislators found the thin line between the two. He says fantasy football, for example, involves “a bit of skill” in picking who will be a participant’s starting quarterback or wide receiver, which is different than betting on whether the Kansas City Chiefs or St. Louis Cardinals will win on any given day. Sports betting is expected to come up again during next year’s legislative session.
(UNDATED) -- The countdown is on for another Missouri Girl Scout Cookie season, and it will feature a new cookie joining the lineup. Raspberry Rally is a crispy cookie with a pink raspberry-flavored center that’s dipped in the same chocolate coating as Thin Mints. Lauren Slam with Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland says the new cookie will be sold exclusively online, starting January Sixth. Consumers can visit Girl-Scout-cookies-dot-org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally cookies are available in your area.