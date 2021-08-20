(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Cole County judge says he will rule within a week on a Missouri state law that nullifies certain firearms restrictions. Governor Mike Parson signed the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” In May. It threatens law enforcement officers with fines of up to 50 thousand dollars if they enforce federal laws that impact gun owners' rights. The Justice Department has said the law is unconstitutional and it has already hindered investigations in Missouri. The city and county of St. Louis filed a lawsuit in June in an effort to block the implementation of the law.
(St. Robert, MO) -- A missing Fort Leonard Wood soldier has been found and the military community there is grieving the loss of a teammate. A State Highway Patrol-led search team found the body of 21-year-old Specialist Joshua Morrison in the Gasconade River in Pulaski County. He was reported missing in a kayaking trip Tuesday, August 15. In a statement, Fort Leonard Wood leaders say they are devastated by this tragic loss and they continue to work closely with local law enforcement in an ongoing investigation into the death.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More state workers may be able to work from home permanently. Governor Mike Parson told the press Thursday that plans are underway and will be implemented “in the very near future.” During the first wave of the COVID pandemic, about 15-thousand state employees moved from their offices to alternate locations. The governor’s back-to-work orders in May of 2021 upended some agencies’ plans to wait until July. The governor now says agency heads are working on a long-term solution.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A grant of almost 15 million dollars from the federal Airport Improvement Program is coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The money is designated for infrastructure improvements, including runway reconstruction. Congresswoman Ann Wagner says the federal funding will help the local economy and support jobs. The airport will actually receive more than 19-and-a-half million dollars because the grant will be partially matched with local money.
(Bloomfield, MO) -- All state appeals have been exhausted and a southeast Missouri man is going to spend the rest of his life in prison. Edward Lusk was sentenced to 120 years after his conviction on charges connected to a crime spree five years ago. Prosecutors say the Dexter man caused damages and fear in his hometown over an extended period of time. He broke into several businesses, set buildings on fire – and broke numerous laws. They say it is very appropriate that he will never be a free man again. Lusk had filed a post-conviction motion to vacate the judgment and sentence in 2017. The conviction was upheld Wednesday.