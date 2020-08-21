(St. Charles, MO) -- A 62-year-old man has avoided the possibility of the death penalty by pleading guilty in a 1993 cold case murder. Nine-year-old Angie Housman disappeared from her north St. Louis County neighborhood after school 27 years ago. Her body was found nine days later tied to a tree in the Busch Wildlife area in St. Charles County. Earl Webster Cox entered his plea during a Thursday court appearance. He had been charged last year after D-N-A evidence connected him to the crime. Prosecutors say Cox is a sex offender who has been charged with child pornography and at least two counts of sodomy involving a seven-year-old girl. An autopsy showed Housman died of hypothermia.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has eased the requirements to become a substitute teacher to deal with a shortage. Applicants with a high school diploma – or equivalent – can complete a 20-hour, state-approved substitute teacher online training to be eligible for a certificate. Before Wednesday, the requirement was 60 college semester hours. The state agency says the changes were made due to the coronavirus pandemic and a statewide shortage of substitute teachers. They take effect September 2nd.
(Mount Vernon, MO) -- The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports nine suspects are now in custody for the Sunday night murder of a woman near Miller. Deputies think 27-year-old Sarah Pasco of Aurora was kidnapped with another woman, they were taken to Miller, and Pasco was shot to death. The other woman survived and led deputies to Pasco’s body. Two people – 47-year-old Kimberly K. Henderson of Stotts City and 27-year-old Frank J. Sheridan of Aurora – turned themselves in Wednesday. Twenty-three-year-old Gary Wayne Hunter Junior of Mount Vernon was arrested in Branson Thursday afternoon.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are telling their fans not to paint their faces in ways referring to American Indian cultures or traditions at home games this fall. The ban is effective immediately. The N-F-L team says it is still conducting a review of the “Arrowhead Chop.” It hasn’t been banned yet, but that’s a possibility. The Super Bowl-winning Chiefs announced several changes Thursday after conversations about issues affecting the “American Indian people.”
(St. Joseph, MO) -- St. Joseph police report an overnight operation resulted in 19 arrests as of Thursday morning, with more possible. A joint helicopter operation was conducted with officers from a half-dozen law enforcement agencies. Fourteen people were taken into custody over city and state warrants. Other charges included traffic and drug offenses, one person is accused of resisting arrest and one accused of unlawful possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally says the operation had been on hold during the pandemic, but more people were getting out and breaking laws recently.