(Moberly, MO) -- A Missouri high school has started the new school year and students there are not allowed to carry around their cell phones, smartwatches, and other digital devices during the school day. The Moberly Board of Education, in northern Missouri, approved the policy over the summer. They must keep the devices in their lockers or cars. The policy gives parents the option to call the front office if they need to send a message to their student. The middle school already has this rule.
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- A fake priest wanted for rape in Georgia has been arrested in the St. Louis area. The man is accused of gaining the confidence of women along the street or at bus stops and offering them a ride. He allegedly lured the women back to an apartment in Georgia and physically and sexually assault the women. A tip led to the man’s arrest in Maryland Heights and he is awaiting transfer back to Georgia.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Budget Project is questioning the governor’s tax cut plan. That organization says it puts the state at risk of needed deep budget cuts in the future. Governor Mike Parson has called a special legislative session for next month where he wants lawmakers to lower the income tax rate from five-point-three to four-point-eight percent. Missouri Budget Project spokesperson Traci Gleason says his plan could put this state in a similar situation to Kansas when it was led by former Governor Sam Brownback. Gleason says the proposal to be considered would give wealthy Missourians an average tax cut of six-thousand dollars, while the state residents with the lowest incomes would get an 11-dollar tax cut.
(Columbia, MO) -- Six fraternity brothers have made a Boone County court appearance to face charges connected to a hazing incident. Nineteen-year-old former University of Missouri student Danny Santulli was left in a wheelchair, blind, and unable to speak after he was ordered to drink a liter of vodka. Preliminary hearings were set Thursday for the next three months. A total of 11 people have been charged in the hazing incident.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for secretly filming underage boys in a bathroom. Forty-three-year-old Michael Stevens reached a plea agreement with the U-S Attorney’s Office after admitting he lured the teenagers to join him at concerts in the St. Louis area – then used a hidden camera to record them. One parent contacted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office two years ago after their son said Stevens grabbed his backside and asked for nude pictures.