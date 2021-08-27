(Jefferson City, MO) -- A babysitter is charged with first-degree murder after the four-year-old boy she was caring for died. The incident happened in Jefferson City three years ago. Quatavia Givens is also charged with child abuse or neglect, endangering the welfare of a child, and abandonment of a corpse. Givens reported Darnell Gray went missing while she was babysitting him. She told police the boy might have been abducted. Searchers looked for him for a week before his body was found and an autopsy showed he had been beaten. Givens is being held in the Cole County Jail.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office says its investigation has found that two people voted at least twice in the 2020 election. Both individuals voted in person in St. Charles County and sent mail-in ballots to Florida. Republican Jay Ashcroft says the findings have been referred to the St. Charles County prosecuting attorney’s office. No names have been released. Ashcroft says the cases of alleged double-voting were isolated and don’t mean there is a problem with the security of Missouri elections.
(Ozark, MO) -- A dozen felony charges have been filed against a 33-year-old suspect in southwest Missouri accused of shooting at deputies. Jenson Wayne Faught faces multiple counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He engaged Christian County deputies in a long standoff Tuesday night south of Ozark. Deputies were following up on a report from a man who said someone had tried to steal his truck. Faught reportedly hid inside a shed and fired several shots at deputies. He finally gave up when chemical agents were fired into his location. One deputy was hit by shrapnel but didn’t suffer serious injuries.
(Vinita Park, MO) -- A man has been setting fires and shooting out windows in the north St. Louis County town of Vinita Park. Despite that, not all of his neighbors want him jailed. Many say they’d like to see him get some help. Bishop Elmer Rice says they had contacted health professionals who told them they couldn’t take a mental health evaluation. That may be what the man needs. Rice wants his daughter to move out of the neighborhood because he is worried about the situation escalating. She says she needs to stay and make a difference. The name of the man causing the Vinita Park troubles hasn’t been released.
(Kirksville, MO) -- Kirksville police say the search is on for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua David Pearson of Kirksville is a registered sex offender following a previous case. He was charged Thursday with statutory rape and statutory sodomy. An arrest warrant has been issued in his name. Kirksville police are urging the community to report it if you see Pearson. Investigators say don’t approach him, just call local law enforcement.