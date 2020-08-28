(St. Louis, MO) -- Maybe voters in St. Louis won’t have to worry about postal delays when they submit their absentee ballots for the November General Election. Three satellite offices will be set up to allow absentee ballots to be cast in-person. The city is taking 60 thousand dollars of its money from the federal CARES Act and passing it on to the Board of Election Commissioners to make it easier to vote during the coronavirus pandemic. In-person absentee voting starts September 22nd and ends at 5:00 p-m the day before the election. The satellite locations will be announced before absentee voting starts.
(Springfield, MO) -- A new law focusing on military veterans’ rights is among several that went into effect in Missouri Thursday. The head of the Veterans Upward Bound Program at Ozarks Technical College says some veterans struggle to find a job. The new law requires the Missouri Veteran’s Commission to contact businesses with job openings and see if they are interested in hiring veterans. The commission will also collect contact information and put it on its website.
(Marshfield, MO) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has settled its lawsuit against the city of Marshfield. The community of 66 hundred residents had been accused of enforcing an illegal traffic ticket quota. The agreement means Marshfield has to comply with traffic ticket quota laws and certify its compliance to the A-G’s office by next Monday. The city’s mayor, members of the board of aldermen, and the chief of police will have to attend a training program by October 1st. The practice to be ended is called “taxation by citation.”
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The U-S Marshals Service has deputized 15 law enforcement officers in northwest Missouri as part of a violent fugitive task force. Members will work together to get violent fugitives off the streets. As a part of the deal, federal funding will be routed to local law enforcement agencies. Federal money will pay for overtime, equipment, and training, keeping the effort from becoming a burden on Buchanan County taxpayers. Local officials say it isn’t unusual for people to commit crimes in St. Joseph, then leave the area. The working relationship with the U-S Marshals Service makes it more likely those fugitives will be caught.
(Clayton, MO) -- Two Velda City police officers have been indicted by a St. Louis County grand jury for a shooting incident earlier this year. Matthew Schanz and Christopher Gage are accused of shooting a man as he tried to leave a traffic stop. He had driven into a dead end and Schanz opened fire when the vehicle moved back in his direction. Gage opened fire at the same time, seriously injuring the suspect. Both men are charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault.