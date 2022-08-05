(Jefferson City, MO) -- Eleven Missouri counties and eight towns are being asked to approve a state scenic byway designation through their communities. Mo-DOT right of way director Brenda Harris says the Scenic Missouri Group is proposing the “Ozark Run” project, a proposed scenic byway that will run from St. Louis County to just north of Branson along several different routes in Missouri. Harris says it consists of 375 miles, however there will be some smaller towns that because of zoning won’t be included in that entire length. Ozark Run would run along Missouri Routes 19, 21, 106, and 185, plus U-S Routes 63 and 160. Local governments will be hosting public hearings on the scenic byway August 18th through mid-September.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Women members of the Missouri Senate from both parties worked together during this year’s legislative session to address the state’s literacy problem. They created a book--- and a bill -- to urge reading skills in a state where only 45 percent of students were proficient or advanced in English language arts. Democrat Karla May of St. Louis is one of the Senators holding a public forum focused on childhood literacy and efforts to ensure all Missouri children entering the fourth grade can read at grade level. The forum is being held at 1:30 P-M today (Friday) in St. Louis at the Emerson Performance Arts Center on the campus of Harris-Stowe State University.
(Farmington, MO) – One area of southeastern Missouri is recovering from flash flooding that hit Wednesday night and Thursday. Madison County Sheriff Katie McCutcheon verified that several water rescues were conducted Thursday morning on Saline Creek in Fredericktown where up to seven inches of rain fell. The Cherokee Pass and Fredericktown fire departments were able to secure residents quickly with no injuries reported. One car was pulled into a creek and some downed trees were also reported.
(Columbia, MO) -- Members of Missouri Task Force One are headed home from Kentucky. A 45-person crew deployed last weekend to help with flood recovery efforts and search for victims in eastern Kentucky. The group is demobilizing and expected to be back in Boone County on Saturday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s Back-To-School sales tax holiday is underway today (Friday) and runs through Sunday. Clothing and back-to-school supplies are exempt from the state’s sales tax of four-point-two percent. Those items include computers and any other item that qualifies as a back-to-school purchase. Local sales tax may still apply, though several city and county governments are also waiving their fees. Visitors from other states shopping in Missouri are also included in the sales tax holiday.