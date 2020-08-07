(Mexico, MO) -- The Mexico Public Safety Department says two teenagers were shot Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Seventeen-year-old Tornez Burton died at St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain. Another 17-year-old, Jzyeshawn Palmer, was treated at the same hospital for a leg wound, then transferred to University Hospital-Columbia. Witnesses say Burton, Palmer and two other teenagers got into a fight. One member of the group fired six gunshots, then ran away. Authorities in mid-Missouri are still looking for the shooter.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Members of the Kansas City Council have endorsed the painting of Black Lives Matter murals on six city streets. The resolution was passed on a 12-to-one vote Thursday. Supporters called it a symbolic step to commemorate the message of the Black Lives Matter movement while acknowledging that no amount of paint on the streets will create systemic change. City officials have promised to close the streets and control traffic while the murals are painted.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Columbia-Boone County Health Department says hundreds of people have applied for contact tracer positions that will be funded by the federal CARES Act. The health department will take on 15 contact tracers, 12 disease investigators, three team leads, and two communicable disease specialists. The contact tracing positions will pay 17 dollars-an-hour and last up to 37 weeks. One health department officials say 224 people have applied for the 15 positions so far. There are also volunteers helping with the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
(Undated) -- Missouri’s annual back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday happens this weekend. From today (Friday) through Sunday, certain back-to-school purchases like clothes, school supplies and computers will be exempt from sales taxes. The Missouri Department of Revenue says there are some limitations. Clothing has to have a value of 100 dollars or less and school supplies can’t exceed 50 dollars per purchase. Personal computers must cost less than 15 hundred dollars to be eligible for the sales tax exemption.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Evictions in the city of St. Louis are on hold until local officials can evaluate thousands of applications for rent and mortgage help. The city’s presiding judge put those actions on hold earlier this week. St. Louis has received more than 45 hundred applications for assistance. The city set aside five-point-four million dollars to fund the program. Mayor Lyda Krewson has said the city is working with the courts to match the families needing help with the housing program.