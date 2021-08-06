(Rolla, MO) -- Wal-Mart has temporarily closed its store in Rolla due to increased COVID cases in Phelps County. K-O-L-R television reports the Rolla Walmart closed Thursday afternoon at 2:00 p-m and will be closed until Saturday morning at 6:00 a-m. That will give a third-party cleaning crew time to deep-clean and sanitize the entire building. State health officials say 32 percent of Phelps County residents are fully vaccinated, which is well below the state average of 41 percent.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- We will hear new details today (Friday) in court about how Missouri will proceed with voter-approved Medicaid expansion. The Missouri Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision on July 22 ruling that Missouri's August Medicaid expansion ballot measure was constitutional. The court sent the case back to Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem for him to enter a judgment for the plaintiffs, who are three low-income women with various health issues. Judge Beetem will hold a hearing this afternoon to issue a final order in the case. The three plaintiffs are Stephanie Doyle of St. Louis, Melinda Hille of Fenton, and Autumn Stultz of Springfield.
(Fort Leonard Wood, MO) -- Soldiers, military families, and residents around Fort Leonard Wood will soon have new daily nonstop service between the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport and Chicago O'Hare. The new service, which starts on October 12, will be on United Express jet service, which is operated by SkyWest Airlines. St. Robert and Waynesville officials say about 150-thousand visitors travel to the Fort Leonard Wood region each year, for military graduations. They say providing an option for convenient, safe, and affordable flights there is essential.
(Springfield, MO) -- A southwest Missouri congressman who's running for the U-S Senate next year is confident he'll win the Republican primary, in a crowded field. That field includes former Governor Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. Springfield Congressman Billy Long says southwest Missouri has the largest number of primary voters in the state. He adds that he will outwork all of his primary opponents. Long is currently in his sixth House term on Capitol Hill.
(Joplin, MO) -- Joplin paid off. City Manager Nick Edwards says the city’s insurance paid an unknown person 320 thousand dollars to keep sensitive information from being exposed. The ransomware attack was carried out last month. Computer servers and programs that handled Joplin’s online services were compromised July 7th. It took two days to restore the city’s internet-based phone system. An investigation is continuing. Cybersecurity experts were hired to get systems back online.