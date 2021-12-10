(Columbia, MO) -- A Boone County jury has found a wife guilty in the shooting death of her husband. The body of Benjamin Renick was found at his snake-breeding business in New Florence four years ago. Lynlee Renick testified she went there to ask her husband for a divorce. She said her friend, Michael Humphrey, shot her husband as she ran to the car. Prosecutors told the court Renick, Humphrey and a second woman arranged the murder because she was facing financial problems at the business she owned. Renick was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
(Galena, MO) -- A Stone County judge has given prosecutors until the end of the year to respond to a request for dismissal of the charges against three men connected to the 2018 duck boat tragedy. Seventeen people died when the amphibious boat sank in a storm on Table Rock Lake. Fifty-four-year-old duck boat captain Kenneth Scott McKee, 39-year-old Ride the Ducks general manager Curtis P. Lanham, and 79-year-old night manager Charles V. Baltzell are charged with 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Associate Circuit Judge Alan Mark Blankenship said Thursday he will decide early next year whether to take the case to trial.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Democratic lawmaker has pre-filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session on warrantless searches based on an official smelling the odor of marijuana. It’s based on a recent decision in Illinois. State Representative Ian Mackey says based on medicinal marijuana being legal in Missouri, just smelling marijuana shouldn’t be a justifiable reason for a police officer to begin searching a person or their property. Mackey says driving impaired due to the use of marijuana should remain against the law and his bill wouldn’t change that. No hearings on the matter have been scheduled in the Missouri House yet.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri voters could be asked to let certain disabled U.S. military veterans off the hook from paying their property taxes. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has pre-filed the proposed ballot measure. It would be for veterans with a total service-related disability. Currently, former prisoners of war do not have to pay property taxes.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of the Missouri State Board of Education want to raise teacher pay by 10 thousand dollars. A proposal calling for the increase has been added to the board’s list of legislative priorities for next year. The minimum salary for first-year Missouri teachers is currently 25 thousand dollars. The board wants the increase to go into effect at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.