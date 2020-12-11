(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office has been disqualified from prosecuting the case against Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The McCloskeys face felony charges for unlawful use of weapons and tampering with evidence. They confronted a crowd of protesters with guns in their hands last summer. Defense attorney Joel Schwartz says Gardner used her case against the McCloskeys to raise money for her re-election campaign. Schwartz says his client’s right to a fair trial would be affected.
(Willard, MO) -- U-S Marshals have arrested two men in San Francisco for shooting a Willard couple to death last month. A total of four people now face charges. Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul were found dead outside their home. Their four-year-old child was found alone inside that home. The marshals arrested Duncan Bogle and Theresa Cox this week. Cox is Chute’s ex-wife. Investigators say Bogle was the shooter and Cox planned the crime. It isn’t clear how quickly Bogle and Cox will be extradited to Missouri to face charges.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley says changes must be made at Missouri veterans' homes, following a recent COVID-19 outbreak. The Missouri Republican serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee. At least 138 veterans living at state veterans' homes have died from the coronavirus since September. Hawley has read Armstrong Teasdale's report, which says the Missouri Veterans Commission headquarters failed to recognize the outbreak. St. Louis-based Armstrong Teasdale's report makes dozens of recommendations, including calling on MVC headquarters and veterans homes to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 outbreak plan.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation aimed at providing forensic investigators with better access to crime and crash scenes has been filed by a mid-Missouri state lawmaker. Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh says forensic investigators often can't get past the vehicles backed up at the scene. Under current Missouri law, forensic investigators are not authorized to use lights or sirens when responding to scenes. Walsh notes that in some interstate traffic fatalities, vehicles are backed up for miles.
(Benton, MO) -- A former Sikeston police officer has been bound over for trial on charges he was intoxicated when he was involved in a fatal traffic accident last May. A preliminary hearing was held for 47-year-old Andrew Cooper in Scott County Circuit Court Tuesday. He faces five felony charges. His arraignment was scheduled for January 14th before Circuit Court Judge David Dolan. Prosecutors say Cooper was speeding when he drove through a stop sign and hit a second car head-on. Twenty-two-year-old passenger Abigail T. Cohen was killed and four others were seriously injured.