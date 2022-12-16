(Joplin) -- A former youth minister in Joplin, Mo., was sentenced in federal court today for exchanging pornographic images and videos with a child victim. The offender, 25-year-old Nicholas Lane Stephens will serve six years in federal prison without parole and 15 years of supervised release following that. Stephens was formerly the youth minister at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin. The victim in the investigated case was 17 years old.
(Jefferson City) -- Thursday, Governor Mike Parson signed an Executive Order to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service. The governor explained that state law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company, and while that state law is for safety standards, this situation that requires immediate action to keep homes heated.
(Statewide) -- MoDOT's Annual Report is now on the agency website and breaks down the department’s revenue and shows how the funds are used for the state’s transportation infrastructure. It also focuses on unfunded needs and highlights major construction projects throughout the state. It also shows where we are going as an organization with the passage of the fiscal year 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which includes a record $10 billion investment in Missouri’s transportation infrastructure.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri's U-S Senator Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor Thursday the U-S Senate’s unanimous vote on his bill to ban TikTok on all government-owned and operated smart phones, computers and other devices. He told fellow senators that never has the security threat to the American people from the Chinese Communist Party been more grave. Senator Hawley originally introduced the legislation last Congress.
(St. Louis) -- The FBI released 2021 hate crime statistics about bias-motivated incidents throughout the nation. Specifically in Missouri last year, the number of hate crime incidents reported to law enforcement jumped by almost 70%. The most common bias was targeted against a person’s race, ethnicity, or ancestry. “This spike is alarming regardless of whether there were more incidents or because more victims were willing to report it,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. The statistics are based on data received from more than 81% of law enforcement agencies throughout Missouri.