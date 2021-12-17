(Kansas City, MO) -- An accident involving a fire truck has left three people dead in Kansas City. The fire truck crashed into a building in the Westport area Wednesday at about 10:30 p-m and part of the building collapsed. It was heading to a fire call with lights and sirens on when it hit an S-U-V. Authorities say a man and woman in that S-U-V were killed. A witness told authorities a third person had been walking on the sidewalk in front of the building at the time of the crash. A third body was pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building Thursday morning. No names have been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State officials say federal disaster assistance is arriving in Missouri following damaging storms on December 10th. F-E-M-A has been asked to work with state and local partners on damage assessments in Dunklin, Pemiscot, and Reynolds counties in southern Missouri. This is one of the first steps the state has to take for the president to declare a federal major disaster. At least six tornadoes have been confirmed in Missouri killing two victims. Work is being done to document damage to public infrastructure, homes, businesses, electric power delivery systems, and emergency response costs.
(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has signed into law a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to 13 fallen U-S military service members, including a Marine from Missouri. Wentzville native Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was one of the members killed back in August during a terror attack at an Afghanistan airport. Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer was an original cosponsor of the legislation. The 20-year-old Schmitz was there evacuating Americans and Afghan allies from the country after the U-S troop withdrawal.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri lawmaker wants to close a loophole in state law that currently allows those convicted of domestic violence to have guns. State Senator Lauren Arthur, a Democrat from Kansas City, has filed the legislation. When the Missouri Legislature passed a gun bill in 2016, it created the flaw. Arthur’s bill would also allow courts to ban a person under a restraining order from having or buying a guy while the order is active.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Police in Sedalia say three juveniles aged 15 and 16 are in custody as the investigation into the shooting death of a 32-year-old man continues. Tylar Simon was killed last Friday. Investigators say the young suspects went to Simon’s home intending to commit a burglary. Simon was shot during a fight and a second person at that house was assaulted. At least one of the suspects knew the people living at that house. Two of the juveniles were arrested that weekend and the third was tracked down in Kansas City Wednesday. No suspect names have been released.