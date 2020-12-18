(Omaha, NE) -- A federal judge has ruled the U-S Army Corps of Engineers caused increased flooding on the lower Missouri River by making changes to comply with the Endangered Species Act. Judge Nancy Firestone with the U-S Court of Federal Claims is telling the government it has to pay landowners for flooding damage caused by those changes. The judge says the Corps’ actions violated constitutional protections against taking property without compensation. The ruling doesn’t cover all flood-related damages and not all property owners between Sioux City, Iowa and St. Louis will qualify for compensation.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- An Arkansas man has been booked into the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center for violating the conditions of his bond. Forty-two-year-old Fabian Thomas was free after being arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges last February. A passenger was killed when Thomas crashed the car he was driving near the Missouri Veterans Home on U-S Highway 61. Mandy Clark died before she could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say Thomas was supposed to wear a bracelet that tested his sweat for alcohol every 30 minutes. Authorities haven’t said how the bracelet was disabled.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Agroup of about 50 Missouri live entertainment venues is asking the state government to help keep them afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has sent a letter to Governor Parson’s office requesting more than 11-million dollars in federal aid. The group says that for each dollar spent on a show, 12 dollars is spent in connection to going out to see it. The governor's office tells K-M-B-C Television the letter got there too late to create any new programs before the December 30 deadline to use federal money.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Hannibal police say six people have been arrested this week in two separate drug busts. The first was Monday afternoon when the execution of a search warrant resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Amanda Fugate. Two days later the Hannibal Special Response Team executed another search warrant, finding methamphetamine and resulting in the arrest of five people. Authorities say 31-year-old Christopher Davis faces two drug charges. The other four suspects were released while the Marion County prosecutor reviews the case for possible charges.
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- A St. Louis-based construction company says it has waited a year to be paid for more than six-million dollars of work on the Centene Community Ice Center. ARCO Construction says it has served a notice of intent to file a mechanic’s lien on the complex. ARCO says it’s still working on the final phases of the project, paying subcontractors, while not receiving its compensation. The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation says it has been working out differences with the company and has agreed to a process that includes mediation starting next month.