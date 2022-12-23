(Statewide) -- Mother Nature has dropped a big, winter holiday gift on Missouri’s doorstep. Extremely dangerous wind chills are expected again today the Show-Me State. Gusty winds have led to blowing snow and problems seeing down the road. Dangerously cold and historic wind chills will continue to fall into the 20-to-30 below zero range into Friday, remaining as low as 20 below into Saturday. If you are scheduled to fly the friendly skies today, check to see if your flight time has changed and leave extra early to get to the airport.
(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Senate has passed legislation designed to make it much more difficult for Congress to challenge the certification of future presidential elections. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, who helped to craft the bill, voted in favor of it, while fellow Republican Josh Hawley opposed it. Hawley also challenged the certification of President Joe Biden’s win over Republican Donald Trump. The plan is part of a 1.7-trillion-dollar spending bill to fund the federal government. The U.S. House is expected to take a vote on the measure today (Friday).
(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows there’s progress in Missouri’s drought situation. About 60-percent of the state is experiencing dry conditions. The latest information shows no reports of extreme or exceptional drought conditions in Missouri. There are still small pockets of severe drought reported in northwest, southwest, and southeast Missouri. This blast of snowfall is expected to help ease drought conditions around the state.
(Lake of the Ozarks, MO) -- A man who fell into the water at the Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man was recovered and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, at least one person is dead after their vehicle slid into a Kansas City creek Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was submerged in water. Firefighters have been searching the creek for other possible victims.
(Columbia, MO) -- The holidays can make warehouses like Amazon’s extremely busy tackling hundreds of thousands of orders in one single day. An order comes through, and you’re tasked with gathering all of the contents in the order, packaging it up and sending it out so it can arrive to its destination on time. One individual at the University of Missouri is looking to create a symbiotic relationship between humans and robots, or co-bots, as he calls them, to make that task a little bit easier. Sharan (shar-un) Srinivas (srin-ih-vahs) in the Engineering and Marketing departments looks to relieve the strain on the human workers where the co-bots transport the items throughout the warehouse and the pickers take and put the items on them. He adds that a future application of the operating software could be applied in other locations such as grocery stores.
(Tampa Bay, FL) -- Mizzou takes on Wake Forest today in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Tigers head into the bowl game with a 6-6 record. Wake Forest is 7-5. Kickoff is this evening at 5:30 Central in Tampa Bay.