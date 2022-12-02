(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Senate has passed legislation designed to prevent a railroad shutdown. The bill passed does not include paid sick days that rail workers asked for. It is being pushed by the Biden Administration, and Reuters reports a nationwide railroad strike “could freeze 30 percent” of the nation’s cargo shipments by weight, cause even more inflation, and strand millions of Amtrak and commuter passengers. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley voted “no” on blocking the strike while fellow Missouri Republican Roy Blunt voted in favor of the bill. The agreement heads to the President.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday night denied the stay of execution for Kevin Johnson. It was then taken to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as Johnson’s scheduled execution was set for 6:00 p.m. that night. The nation’s highest court denied the stay, in a split decision, as two Justices dissented and issued a formal opinion on the matter. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said that the State Supreme Court skipped over the second step of holding a hearing and (quote) flouted the plain language of a statute. She also said that the Missouri Supreme Court’s reading of the state statute was tantamount to a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- This past month, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons for November. His actions were performed in accordance with Article 4, Section 7 of the Missouri State Constitution. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. The families are in the process of being notified.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 65-year-old St. Louis County woman was ordered to spend more than two years in prison and ordered to repay the $357,000 she fraudulently took. Rose Ann Shaw of Ladue (luh-doo) was found guilty of bank fraud for fraudulently obtaining the money via Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were designed to help save jobs at small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaw was accused of lying about the number of employees and the companies’ payroll in her applications on behalf of three companies that she set up.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering up to 30 high school students the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, which is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers. The students selected will participate in a yearlong program to learn about career opportunities in the St. Louis area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair, and learn more about the ag industry in Jefferson City. Applications and guidelines can be found online.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City nonprofit has received a 50-million-dollar grant to cover tuition for more than 30-thousand adults looking for careers that do not require a college education. KSHB-TV in Kansas City reports by 2032, Kansas City Scholars will provide adults with training and credentials for careers through existing training programs. KC Scholars says it will work to place adults in high-demand and high-paying careers with the focus on industries such as health care, information technology, construction and manufacturing. The organization says it will also provide childcare and transportation and plans to set diversify the workforce over the next decade with at least 20,000 people of color. The grant is from the Kauffman Foundation.