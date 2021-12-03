(Albany, NY) -- A federal judge has sentenced a member of the Proud Boys extremist group to 87 months in prison for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Cuney admitted holding the firearms while living in Columbia two years ago. Investigators found dozens of guns, ammunition, and accessories in two storage lockers in New York state and California. Cuney said he bought the ammunition at the Missouri firearms store throw a straw buyer. The former Marine admitted he had joined the Proud Boys in 2018.
(Pacific, MO) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a Eureka High School student as a homicide. Authorities in Franklin County were contacted Tuesday morning when the body of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy was found next to a car along Highway 100 in Pacific. She was a senior at the high school. Authorities haven’t said how she died and no persons of interest have been identified. The Rockwood School District says it has made arrangements to have counselors available for any student needing help to deal with the teenager’s death.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education planned to thank a newspaper reporter for finding a glitch in a state database – shortly before Governor Mike Parson started a criminal investigation. The Post-Dispatch says it has obtained an email to the governor’s office with a proposed statement saying the D-E-S-E was grateful to the reporter. The quote was never used in statements about the incident. Parson accused the reporter of hacking into the system. The glitch spotted by the reporter left more than 100-thousand Social Security numbers of educators exposed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Two Iranian nationals have been indicted in Missouri as part of an online fraud case. It’s called crypto-jacking – where a hacker uses the victim’s computing power to fraudulently mine crypto-currency. A federal grand jury issued indictments for Danial Jeloudar (GEL under) and Saeed Safael (SAFE ee eye) for conspiracy to commit fraud. The two are believed to be living outside of the U-S. The fraud came to light when the St. Charles technology company got a bill of more than 760-thousand dollars from its cloud service provider.
(Blue Springs, MO) -- Police are working with the Blue Springs School District on the investigation into two threatening notes left inside restrooms at the high school. The student who left the notes has been identified and police have increased security at the school. No names have been released. Additional police officers are being stationed there. District officials haven’t said what discipline the student will face. One of the scribbled notes threatened to “shoot up” the school today (Friday).