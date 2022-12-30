(Statewide) -- Last week Missouri dealt with 35-below wind chills. This week, the Show Me State is getting spoiled with temps in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for the lovely potholes. The quick temperature shifts can do a number on the roads and leave the pavement with some large potholes. If you hit a pothole, check your tires and steering wheel – to make sure your alignment is okay. To report a pothole to the Missouri Department of Transportation, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis judge has ruled against Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, getting their guns back. The two St. Louis attorneys made international headlines for waving their guns at racial injustice protesters who walked along a private street in 2020. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports McCloskey filed a lawsuit last year asking for an AR-15 rifle and a pistol back, which they agreed to surrender when they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from the confrontation. Governor Mike Parson pardoned the McCloskeys in 2021. St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty says the pardon has no bearing on the plea deal and the McCloskeys are still required to follow through with their end of the bargain. The newspaper says McCloskey plans to appeal the ruling.
(Statewide) -- If you own a vehicle in Missouri, the deadline to pay your personal property tax bill for it is almost here. The annual bill is due at the end of each year. Some vehicle property tax bills have reportedly climbed 20 to 30-percent this year in some instances. A shortage of new vehicles has been blamed for the rise in the tax rate. The Missouri Legislature is expected to address the rate increases in the next session, which begins January 4.
(Statewide) -- The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than 63-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions, a slight increase from last week. Pockets in extreme northwest Missouri, as well as southwest and southeast Missouri are still dealing with severe drought conditions. No areas of the state have reported extreme or exceptional drought conditions.
(Statewide) -- Southwest Airlines is still working to get passengers in Missouri and across the country to their destination after canceling thousands of flights over the past week. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports Southwest has canceled nearly 16-thousand flights since winter weather disrupted air travel on December 22. Other U.S. airlines have bounced back since a blast of winter weather last week but Southwest says it is experiencing operational disruptions as a result of the winter storm. Southwest plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next few days to reposition crews and planes. Federal rules require Southwest to reimburse passengers for canceled flights if the passenger decides not to take the trip planned.