(Jefferson City, MO) -- The COVID-19 related State of Emergency is ending in Missouri on the final day of the year (Friday) and Governor Mike Parson says it will not be renewed. The Republican governor said, "thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present." The state of emergency had been extended five times since it started in March of 2020. With its expiration, the Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related missions. New cases are setting daily records in the U-S and coronavirus numbers are still on the rise in Missouri.
(Clayton, MO) -- A Florissant man is jailed on one-million dollars cash bond in the stabbing death of his wife. The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Michael Oshia is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and illegal possession of a firearm. Officers say Oshia fatally stabbed his wife Wednesday during an argument over divorce proceedings. Detectives say Michael then shot himself with a shotgun but survived his injuries. Oshia was on probation for a guilty plea in a child pornography at time.
(Kansas City, MO) -- What goes up, must come down. Firing off gunshots to celebrate special occasions like New Year’s Eve is illegal in Missouri. Kansas City Police Sergeant Jake Becchina (beck-KEEN'-uh) says celebratory gunfire is extremely dangerous. He encourages Missourians to call 9-1-1 if they see someone pulling the trigger to ring in the New Year. A conviction for firing into the sky could carry a one-year jail sentence or a one-thousand-dollar fine. Penalties could increase if someone or property is harmed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s minimum wage is going up this weekend. The New Year's Day pay increase is the result of the 2018 passage of Proposition B. The state’s minimum wage will go from 10-dollars and 30-cents to 11-15 an hour. The ultimate goal of the measure is to get to 12-dollars an hour by January of 2023. Missouri Jobs with Justice members say they fought hard for Prob B passing, but the group still says it wants to see 15-dollars an hour as the state’s minimum wage.